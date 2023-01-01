The Storm Team 11 forecast calls partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 66 degrees.

Clouds will start to move back into the area Monday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours. The chance of rain is 80% with a high of 69 degrees.

Showers will continue through Tuesday night. The low will be 55 degrees.Wednesday will have a 60% chance of showers and storms and a high of 65 degrees.

The sunny skies return next Thursday with a high of 52 degrees.

Temperatures start to cool down by Friday with a high of 44 degrees. There is a chance for spot showers missed with some flurries especially in the higher elevations. The chance of a wintery mix for the area is 30%.

Mostly cloudy skies on tap for next Saturday with a high of 49 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for next Sunday with a high of 45 degrees.

Have a great night and a Happy New Year!

