TEMA raises response level to ‘State of Emergency’ following severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has activated “Level 3 – State of Emergency” protocols following severe weather impacting West and Middle Tennessee.

According to a report from TEMA, the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) located in Nashville has been mobilized to better support disaster relief efforts.

According to the report, the Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed three fatalities connected to the storm system.

In addition to Nashville resources, TEMA reports that West and Middle Regional Coordination Centers are also operating and prepared to respond to requests from local jurisdictions.

A preliminary damage estimate was also included in the report:

As of 8 a.m. on Saturday, three weather-related fatalities were reported.

As of 4 a.m. on Saturday, power outages totaled 132,550 statewide.

60 people were moved to a storm shelter in Gibson County overnight.

Damage was reported in at least 10 counties throughout West and Middle Tennessee.

The TEMA release urges those in affected areas to monitor local news for updates and forecasts, as well as weather watches and warnings issued for your area.

