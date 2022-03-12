JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities residents woke up Saturday morning to a winter wonderland, meanwhile road crews across the region are still working overtime to keep roads clear.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said roads, especially secondary routes, will continue to be a problem throughout the night.

“The concern that we’re going to have is refreezing,” Nagi said. “Our crews will stay on routes, clearing roadways throughout the day and into the evening. With those temperatures being below freezing as it appears it’s going to be on Saturday and into the overnight hours on Sunday, there are absolutely going to be some slick spots on the roadways.”

If you do have to be out Nagi said make sure your car is in proper working order.

“The last thing you want to do is be stranded on the side of the road,” Nagi said. “I know gas prices are expensive, but make sure you’ve got a full tank of gas as well. You don’t want to run out of gas on the roadways.”

Quite a few Tri-Cities residents did venture outside Saturday to enjoy the last few flakes of winter.

“I feel like Spring really tricked me, so I’m kind of excited,” Johnson City resident Anna Lee Posey said on a walk with her friend in Founders Park. “This is a beautiful snow but also ready for Spring to stay.”

“It does appear that this could be the last hurrah for the winter precipitation, and East Tennessee weather is always interesting,” Nagi said. “It was up to 70 degrees the other day, and today we’re going to be into the teens with snow.”