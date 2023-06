(WJHL)-Tails and Paws for Friday, June 17, 2023.

Tails and Paws highlights animals in need of a forever home at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.

If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 or just visit the shelter.

The shelter is also in need of people to foster kittens and puppies that are too young at the moment to be adopted. If you are interested in fostering an animal, give the shelter a call.