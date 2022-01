JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Northeast Tennessee is preparing for a third winter storm of 2022 this weekend, as rain, sleet and snow are all possible for the Tri-Cities region in the coming days.

"We're continuing to monitor weather forecasts - there's some differences in our forecast when it comes to our East Tennessee region," Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi said. "Remember, we're responsible for 24 counties that stretch all the way from Scott, Morgan, Roane county - all the way into upper East Tennessee."