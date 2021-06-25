These animals would love to get out of the shelter and into your home this weekend – Tails and Paws for Friday

Tails and Paws

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.

If you see an animal you are interested in adopting you can visit the shelter in Johnson City or give them at call at (423) 92-8769.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss