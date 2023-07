(WJHL)- Tails and Paws highlights animal from various animal shelters across the region each week.

Today we made a visit to the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter.

If you see an animal you are interest in adopting, you can visit the shelter at 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive in Elizabethton, TN. You can also call the shelter at (423) 547 6359 for more information.

You can always make donations of food, blankets, towels and toys to any of our animal shelters across the region.