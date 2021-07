NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the FBI, Tennessee ranks as one of the most violent states, and now there’s fear violence could spike again when the law became official on July 1.

“We’ve seen the rise in violence going on, it’s only going to get worse, because right now we’re going to have untrained people carrying guns that they do not know how to use,” Nashville Representative Vincent Dixie said.