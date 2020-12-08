Tails and Paws: Meet Nancy and others up for adoption!

Tails and Paws

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.

The shelter is still closed; however, you can call the shelter at (423) 926-8769 to schedule an appointment and hopefully make an adoption.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss