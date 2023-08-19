JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws.

If you see an animal you’re interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423)-926-8769 for more information. Keep in mind that adoptions are a LIFETIME commitment.

To find animals up for adoption in your area, call or visit your local shelter. Foster families are also in desperate need as the shelter is at capacity for cats especially.