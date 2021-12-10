Christmas Wish List: These items are needed for the Tails and Paws holiday drive

(WJHL) – Tails and Paws is a special project of News Channel 11, Storm Team 11 and Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds.

The Tails and Paws holiday drive collects items that the Washington County TN Animal Shelter desperately needs to care for our four-legged friends.

Donated items can be dropped off at the shelter starting on Monday, Dec. 13.

This year, the Washington County TN Animal Shelter is in need of the following items:

Shelter

Liquid laundry detergent

Dryer sheets

Fabuloso

Dishwashing detergent

Paper towels

Copy paper

Disinfecting wipes

Bleach

Dogs

Dry dog food – dog chow, Purina One

Canned dog food

Nylabones

Dog toys

Cats