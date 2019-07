Today's Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Lenny Beetz. He asks, "What is a derecho?".

Derechos are long-lived, powerful straight line wind storms. Derecho is a Spanish word meaning "straight ahead" or "direct". In order for a storm system to qualify as a derecho, two classifications need to be met. The first is that wind gusts within the storm need to exceed 57 mph. Second, the swatch of damage has to be at least 240 miles.