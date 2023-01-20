Friday, January 20, 2023 –

Tails and Paws Highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.

If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also visit the shelter located on North Roan Street in Johnson City.

Be sure to check out the animal shelter near your neighborhood to see the animals they have up for adoption as well.

Remember, making a pet adoption is a lifetime commitment.