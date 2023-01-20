Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds are forecast for tonight with a low of 25 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies in the forecast for our Saturday with a high of 48 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 35 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be 50 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies and rain in the forecast Sunday night changing to freezing rain in the higher elevations early Monday. There is a 30% chance of snow Monday morning especially across the higher elevations. The low will be 35 degrees Sunday night with a high on Monday near 42 degrees. Accumulation of snow in the higher elevations is about 1-2 inches.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Tuesday starts off mostly sunny with clouds moving in through the late afternoon and evening. The high will be 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are back Tuesday night with a 40% chance of rain. The low will be 36 degrees.

Look for cloudy skies Wednesday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 46 degrees.

On Thursday there is a 50% chance of snow showers with a high of 40 degrees.

And on tap for next Friday, a 30% chance of lingering snow showers through the morning hours with a high of 39 degrees.

Have a great weekend!