The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a low near 29 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a high near 46 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 32 degrees,

Clouds and rain are forecast for Thursday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with up to an inch possible. The high will be near 46 degrees.

Look for showers on Friday with a chance of rain and snow on Saturday.

Happy New Year!