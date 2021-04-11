Sunshine for the Tri-Cities today with a few more clouds to our north – Mild

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

We are looking at sunny skies and dry conditions today with an afternoon high near 68 degrees. Look for a few more clouds across our northern counties as a storm system moves across the Ohio Valley.

We are looking at fair skies tonight with a low near 45 degrees.

Monday will start sunny with an increase in clouds through the afternoon. We have a 20% chance of a scattered shower. The high will be near 74 degrees. Scattered showers are forecast for Monday night with a low near 47 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with an afternoon high near 68 degrees.

We will stay cooler for the rest of the week with scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm on Wednesday. The high will be 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies will return on Thursday with a high near 60 degrees.

The higher elevations will stay in the middle and upper 50’s.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 38 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high near 65 degrees.

Scattered showers are back in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday with afternoon high temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s.

Have a great Sunday!