The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 40 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for tomorrow with a high of 67 degrees.

Mostly clear skies are expected tomorrow night with a low of 41 degrees.

Looking like a great day to spend outside on Saturday, but a boundary pushing its way into the area on Sunday will bring some showers.

Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a mild high of 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Sunday will be nice to start with partly cloudy skies, but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon with a 30% chance of rain in the evening. The high will be 65 degrees.

Scattered showers will stick around through the overnight Sunday with a low of 48 degrees. The chance of Rian will be 60%.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Halloween with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 67 degrees.

For those heading out trick-or-treating on Halloween night, be prepared for some lingering showers. The chance of rain is 30% with a low of 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday with a high of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 66 degrees and a 30% chance of rain.

And as for next Thursday, mostly cloudy skies with a 60%chance of rain and a high of 65 degrees.