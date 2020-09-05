Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures on the way this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with a low of 58 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 80 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the 70’s.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees. Some of the higher elevations could dip to the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 83 degrees.

Labor Day will will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 84 degrees.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss