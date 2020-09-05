Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures on the way this weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with a low of 58 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 80 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the 70’s.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees. Some of the higher elevations could dip to the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 83 degrees.

Labor Day will will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 84 degrees.

Have a great holiday weekend!