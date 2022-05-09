The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Fair skies are forecast for overnight with a low of 44 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees.

Low pressure will move into the southeastern states during the end of the week from the east coast. This low pressure will spread some clouds into the area Thursday and bring clouds and scattered showers into our region starting Friday into the weekend.

We will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies Thursday with a high near 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 80 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with a 50% chance of rain Saturday and a high near 79 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for next Sunday with a high of 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skis are forecast for Monday with a high of 82 degrees.

Have a great night!