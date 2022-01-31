Sunny and warmer Tuesday – Scattered showers and mild Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with a low of 24 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with an afternoon high of 55 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the area late Tuesday night with an overnight low near 29 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be mild at 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with am 80% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 62 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with rain across the Tri-Cities. Rain could change over to light snow in our northern counties of southwest Virginia early Friday. The low Thursday night will be 45 with a high on Friday near 48 degrees.

The Tri-Cities could see rain changing to light snow as it ends Friday with partly cloudy skies on Saturday. The high on Saturday will ne 42 degrees.

Have a great night.