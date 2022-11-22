The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures overnight with a low near 29 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and mild with a high near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 35 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day will start with sunshine followed by an increase in clouds through the afternoon. The high will be mild at 65 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thanksgiving night with rain moving into the area. The low will be 42 degrees.

Clouds and rain are forecast for Friday with a high of 55 degrees. The chance of rain on Friday is 70%.

Rain is forecast for Friday night with a low near 43 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Saturday from the late morning through the afternoon and evening. The high will be near 60 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies and a chance of rain Saturday night into early Sunday. The chance of rain is 50% Saturday night and 30% chance early Sunday. The low Saturday night will be 45 with a high on Sunday near 59 degrees.

Skies will clear Sunday night with a low of 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for next Monday with a high of 53 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 58 degrees.

Have a great night!