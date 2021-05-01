Sunny and mild this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday afternoon – Rain arrives Monday morning

The Storm Team 11 forecast has plenty of sunshine for this afternoon with a high near 72 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the 60’s.

Fair skies are forecast for the area tonight with a low near 42 degrees. Some of the higher elevations could dip to the upper 30’s.

We will start Sunday with sunny skies early, but clouds will increase through the afternoon. The high will be mild at 78 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a 40% chance of rain late. The low will be 57 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be mild at 75 degrees.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Rainfall could range from one to two inches. High temperatures will be in the middle 70’s on Tuesday and the lower 70’s on Wednesday.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be cooler with a high on Thursday at 66 and a high on Friday at 62 degrees. The chance of rain is 50% Thursday and 30% Friday.

Have a great weekend!