The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for sunny skies and mild temperatures this afternoon with a high near 60 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with areas of patchy frost.   The low will be 34 degrees. 

Look or a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a high near 70 degrees.  We could see a few spotty showers north of the Tri-Cities into areas of southeast Kentucky and parts of southwest Virginia. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a chance of scattered showers.  The low will be near 40 degrees. 

Tuesday will be cloudy and warmer with a 70% chance of showers.  The high will be near 72 degrees. 

We will keep cloudy skies and scattered showers Tuesday night with a low near 53 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with a high near 77 degrees.  The chance of rain is 50%. 

Partly cloudy skies return Wednesday night into Thursday with a low of 50 and a high on Thursday near 66 degrees. 

Scattered showers return late Thursday into Friday with a low of 39 and a high on Friday near 52 degrees. 

We could see scattered showers and even some snow showers late Friday into Saturday with a high on Saturday near 50 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies return Sunday with a high near 55 degrees.

Have a great Sunday!