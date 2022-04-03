The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for sunny skies and mild temperatures this afternoon with a high near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with areas of patchy frost. The low will be 34 degrees.

Look or a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a high near 70 degrees. We could see a few spotty showers north of the Tri-Cities into areas of southeast Kentucky and parts of southwest Virginia.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a chance of scattered showers. The low will be near 40 degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy and warmer with a 70% chance of showers. The high will be near 72 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies and scattered showers Tuesday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with a high near 77 degrees. The chance of rain is 50%.

Partly cloudy skies return Wednesday night into Thursday with a low of 50 and a high on Thursday near 66 degrees.

Scattered showers return late Thursday into Friday with a low of 39 and a high on Friday near 52 degrees.

We could see scattered showers and even some snow showers late Friday into Saturday with a high on Saturday near 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies return Sunday with a high near 55 degrees.

Have a great Sunday!