Sunny and cool Tuesday – Warmer Wednesday with rain Thanksgiving evening

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures tonight with a hard freeze. The low will be 22 degrees with middle and upper teens in the mountains.

Sunny skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 43 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the middle and upper 30’s.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 53 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 28 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day will start nice with partly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Clouds will increase through the day with a 30% chance of rain late in the afternoon. The high will be near 55 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Thursday night with a low near 33 degrees. Some of the rain could change to light now or snow flurries.

Friday will start with rain and snow showers with afternoon clearing. The high will be near 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool with a high of 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of rain and possibly a little light mountain snow late in the day. The high will e near 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 48 degrees.

Have a great night!