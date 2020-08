The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps variable cloudy skies in the area tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers. Low 68.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 88.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Low 68.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83.

Have a great night!