The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 38 degrees.

Friday will start partly cloudy with an increase in clouds through the afternoon. The high will be mild with a high near 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with an 80% chance of rain quickly changing to snow. the Low will be near 30 degrees.

Saturday will cloudy, windy and cold with an 80% chance of snow. The high will be 35 degrees. Snowfall totals will range from one to two inches across the Tri-Cities with three inches in spots. Heavier snowfall totals of two to four inches will be possible across Hawkins, Hancock, and part of northern Greene county northward to to Lee, Wise, Dickenson and Buchanan counties in Virginia. The rest of southwest will pick up one to three inches of snow. Parts of southeast Kentucky could see as much as three to six inches of snowfall.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 14 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 45 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday with a low of 36 and a high on Tuesday near 64 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday into Thursday with a high of 66 degrees Wednesday and a high near 70 on Thursday. The chance of rain is 30% Wednesday and 40% on Thursday.

Have a great night!