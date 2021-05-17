Sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms Tuesday – The heat is on for the rest of the week

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a chance for a few scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be 57 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with just a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The low will be 57 degrees with a high on Wednesday of 82 degrees.

The heat makes a comeback for the middle and end of the week. Dry weather is forecast with partly cloudy skies Thursday through Saturday with afternoon high temperatures in the middle and possibly upper 80’s and overnight low temperatures in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday and Monday with a slight chance of afternoon and early evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures both days will be near 87 with low temperatures in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees.

Have a great night!