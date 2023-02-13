The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies to be forecast overnight with a low near 32 degrees. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday along with breezy conditions. The high will be 62 degrees.

Clouds increase Tuesday night with a low near 42 degrees.

High Wind Watches have been issued for the mountains of east Tennessee from 5 PM Tuesday to 8 AM Wednesday. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph will be possible.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 67 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. The chance of rain Wednesday night is 20% with a 70% chance of rain on Thursday. The low will be near 50 Wednesday night with a high on Thursday near 70 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers Thursday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of rain early. Rain may actually end as some light snow across the higher elevations. The high on Friday will be 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 49 degrees.

Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 26 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 58 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 62 degrees.

Have a great night.