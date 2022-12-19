The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low near 24 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a slight chance of a stray shower. The high will be 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are back Tuesday night with a low near 26 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a few scattered showers. The low will be 35 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be mild at 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with rain changing to snow late Thursday night. The low will be 32 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy, windy and very cold with an 80% chance of snow. The high will be very early in the morning at 32 degrees. Temperatures will be in the upper teens by the afternoon. We could see some light snow accumulations across the region.

Snow showers will be possible Friday night with a low near 8 degrees.

Saturday, Christmas Eve, will give way to a mx of sun and clouds with scattered snow flurries. The high will be very cold at 19 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Christmas Day with a few snow flurries possible. The low will be 9 with a high on Christmas Day at 24 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 13 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 32 degrees.

Have a great night!