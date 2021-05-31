Sun and clouds Tuesday afternoon with a slight chance for a few showers – Rain Chances go up by Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a low near 49 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 20% chance of a scattered showers during the late afternoon. The high will be mild at 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a slight chance of a few scattered showers. The low will be 55 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 76 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 78 degrees.

We will keep partly cloudy skies into Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great night!