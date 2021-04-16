Sun and clouds this weekend with scattered showers possible – Mild

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows near 40 degrees.

Clouds and some sunshine Saturday along with a chance for scattered light showers through the day. Rainfall won’t be more than few hundredths of an inch. There is a 30 percent chance of rain. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities, close to 50 degrees in the mountains.

Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower during the night. Cool with a low around 40 degrees.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with some spotty showers possible and highs in the low 60’s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a 30 percent chance of rain.

Have a great weekend!