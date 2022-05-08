The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Look for a mix of sun and clouds this Sunday afternoon with a high near 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with some patchy fog. The low will be 47 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 77 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 44 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees.

Low pressure will move into the southeast during the end of the week from the east coast. This low pressure will spread some clouds into the area Thursday and bring clouds and scattered showers into our region starting Friday into the weekend.

We will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies Thursday with a high near 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with a 40% chance of rain Saturday and a high near 82 degrees.

Showers are forecast for next Sunday with a high of 79 degrees.

Much cooler weather is on tap for next Monday with a high near 60 degrees with scattered showers.

Have a great night!