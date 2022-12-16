The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures overnight with a low near 28 degrees. 

Saturday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a few snow flurries in the mountains.  The high will be 40 degrees. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a chance for a few snow flurries.  The low will be near 24 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 38 degrees. 

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 20 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 43 degrees. 

Cloudy increase late Monday night with a low near 27 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with just a slight chance of some light rain or snow flurries.  The high will be 44 degrees. 

Clear skies are back in the forecast Tuesday night with a low near 28 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 44 degrees. 

Clouds increase late Wednesday night with a low near 27 degrees. 

Thursday will give way to an increase in clouds with a chance of snow showers late.  The high will be 39 degrees. 

Cloudy skies and snow are forecast for Thursday night and Friday.  The low Thursday night will be 13 with a high on Friday near 23 degrees. 

Cloudy skies and snow flurries will be possible Friday night with a low near 9 degrees. 

Some of the coldest air we have seen in a few years will be here just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend with a chance of snow flurries.

Have a great weekend!