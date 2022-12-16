The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures overnight with a low near 28 degrees.

Saturday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a few snow flurries in the mountains. The high will be 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a chance for a few snow flurries. The low will be near 24 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 38 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 43 degrees.

Cloudy increase late Monday night with a low near 27 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with just a slight chance of some light rain or snow flurries. The high will be 44 degrees.

Clear skies are back in the forecast Tuesday night with a low near 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 44 degrees.

Clouds increase late Wednesday night with a low near 27 degrees.

Thursday will give way to an increase in clouds with a chance of snow showers late. The high will be 39 degrees.

Cloudy skies and snow are forecast for Thursday night and Friday. The low Thursday night will be 13 with a high on Friday near 23 degrees.

Cloudy skies and snow flurries will be possible Friday night with a low near 9 degrees.

Some of the coldest air we have seen in a few years will be here just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend with a chance of snow flurries.

Have a great weekend!