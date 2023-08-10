The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies are forecast overnight with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday night with a few scattered thunderstorms early. The low will be 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 57 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 85 degrees.

Have a great night!