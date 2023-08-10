The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies are forecast overnight with a 30% chance of rain.  The low will be 64 degrees.  

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 85 degrees.  

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 66 degrees.  

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 86 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday night with a few scattered thunderstorms early.  The low will be 68 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 86 degrees. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 67 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  A few of the storms could be strong to severe.  The high will be 84 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 67 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a shower.  The high will be 80 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 57 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 80 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 59 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 85 degrees.

Have a great night!