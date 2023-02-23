The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of rain. The low will be near 46 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of scattered light showers. The high temperature will be cooler at 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a slight chance of rain. The low will be near 42 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be cool at 53 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies and scattered showers in the forecast Saturday night into Sunday. The chance of rain Saturday night is 40% with a 40% chance of scattered showers on Sunday. The low Saturday night will be 44 with a high on Sunday near 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning with a few showers possible very early Monday morning. The low temperature Sunday night into Monday will be near 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday late morning through the afternoon with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms late Monday into Monday night. The high Monday will be 72 degrees.

Clearing skies are forecast for late Monday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high near 57 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 64 degrees.

Clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms are back on Thursday with a high of 64 degrees. The chance of rain on Thursday is 60%.

Have a great night!