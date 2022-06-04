The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a low of 54 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 83 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 54 degrees.



Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great Sunday!