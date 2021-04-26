Summer like warmth tomorrow with partly cloudy skies

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies are forecast for tonight with a low near 47 degrees.

Tuesday will be another beautiful day with partly cloudy skies and an afternoon high near 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high near 83 degrees.

We have a very slight chance of a shower late Wednesday.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain late. The high will be 82 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be cooler at 68 degrees.

We keep the clouds and a few scattered showers Friday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 68 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a chance of patchy frost. The low will be 37 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a slight chance of rain. The high will be 79 degrees.

Have a great night!