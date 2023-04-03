(WJHL) — Temperatures will warm up Tuesday and Wednesday across the Tri-Cities, and we could be flirting with record highs. Enjoy the warmth as cooler air arrives by Thursday and Friday.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 80 degrees. The record high for Tuesday is 82 degrees set in 1981.

We could see a pop-up shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon over northeast Tennessee.

We will see more clouds on Wednesday; however, strong southwesterly winds will push us close to the record high of 84 set in 1948.

Our best chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive late in the evening.

Southwest winds on Wednesday will be sustained at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

The heat won’t last long as rain is back Thursday with a high near 70 degrees.

We will cool down Easter Weekend with a few scattered showers.