The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The low will be near 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies and mild temperatures are forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and early evening. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. The high will be near 78 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 57 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a mild high of 76 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies Wednesday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be near 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 49 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 78 degrees.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers Friday night into early Saturday. The chance of rain during that time will be 30%. The low Friday night will be near 52 degrees with a high on Saturday near 75 degrees. We will see sunshine Saturday afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday. The low Saturday night will be near 50 degrees with a high on Sunday near 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Monday looks nice right now with partly cloudy skies and a mild high of 78 degrees.

Have a great night!