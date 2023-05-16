The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and early evening. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall and an isolated tornado early. The low will be near 57 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a mild high of 76 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies Wednesday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be near 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 49 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies Friday. The high will be 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low a near 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be near 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday. The low Saturday night will be near 50 degrees with a high on Sunday near 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Monday looks nice right now with partly cloudy skies and a mild high of 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast Monday night and Tuesday . The low Monday night will be near 52 degrees with a high on Tuesday near 80.

Stay Weather Aware tonight!