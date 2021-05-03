Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday – Damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado possible

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. The low will be 60 degrees.

We have the potential for severe thunderstorms anytime of the day Tuesday.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There will be the potential for strong damaging winds, large hail, an isolated tornado or two and locally heavy rainfall. The high will be 80 degrees.

Pay special attention through the day and have a way to get notification in the event we do have severe weather in the area.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with showers and thunderstorms possible. Low 60.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be near 72 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be chilly at 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high near 67 degrees.

We will see scattered showers Sunday with a high near 79 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday with a high near 77 degrees.

Have a great night.