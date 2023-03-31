A few weather alerts for you to take note of before we get to the forecast:

Most of the region is in a moderate risk (level 1 out of 5) to see some severe weather early tomorrow morning.

Wind Alerts are already being issued for the region for tonight and through Saturday. These Advisories Include:

High Wind Warnings issued for the Mountains in Northeast Tennessee, North Carolina and Southwest Virginia. These regions can see 25-40mph sustained winds with gusts up to 70mph. This is in effect from 6PM this evening until 11PM Saturday Night.

Wind Alerts have been issued for Eastern Kentucky, and the lower elevations of Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee including the Tri-Cities. These regions can see 20-30mph sustained winds with gusts up to 50mph. This is in effect from 8AM Saturday Morning until 8PM Saturday Night.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers through the overnight with winds picking up significantly ahead of a line of thunderstorms set to roll through the region between 3AM and 8AM tomorrow morning. Most of the region is in a moderate risk (level 1 out of 5) to see some severe weather early tomorrow morning. These storms can be strong to severe so make sure you are staying weather aware!

The main treat for our region will be strong and damaging winds.

After the line of thunderstorms roll through tomorrow morning, skies will begin to clear through the afternoon. The high tomorrow will be 70 degrees.

Mainly clear skies on tap for Saturday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday as winds finally start to calm down. the high will be 64 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a 30% chance of an isolated shower. The high will be 69 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of showers in the evening. The high will be warm at 78 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast through Tuesday night into Wednesday. The Tuesday night will be 58 degrees and the high on Wednesday will be 82 degrees. The chance of rain on Wednesday will be 60%.

Showers continue through Thursday with a 40% chance of rain and a high of 70 degrees.

Scattered showers on tap for next Friday as well with a high of 63 degrees. The chance of rain is 50%.

Have a great night!



