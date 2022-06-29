The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies this evening with a slight chance of a few showers early. Fair skies are forecast overnight with a low near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 64 degrees.

Sunday will give way to mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the July 4th Holiday on Monday. The chance of rain is 60% . The high will be 87 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday night with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Have a great night.