StormTeam 11: Enjoy a seasonal day

Seasonal Day

Looking at a nice day with some sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 30’s in the mountains to the mid to upper 40’s in the Tri-Cities.

Few Rain/Snow Showers

A fast-moving clipper system will offer a few rain and snow showers for the Tri-Cities and into the mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening. With limited moisture, accumulation will be minimal in the mountains.

Arctic Chill Mid-Week

Another blast of cold air arrives mid-week with temperatures barely above freezing Wednesday. Expect an extra frigid night Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Next System

A stronger system is expected Friday and into the weekend with widespread light snow showers and a little accumulation possible in the Tri-Cities. Overall, accumulation will be minimal for low elevations, with at most a few inches in the mountains Friday through Saturday morning.

