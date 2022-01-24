StormTeam 11: Enjoy a seasonal day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Seasonal Day 

Looking at a nice day with some sunshine and seasonal temperatures.  Highs will range from the upper 30’s in the mountains to the mid to upper 40’s in the Tri-Cities.  

Few Rain/Snow Showers 

A fast-moving clipper system will offer a few rain and snow showers for the Tri-Cities and into the mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening.  With limited moisture, accumulation will be minimal in the mountains.  

Arctic Chill Mid-Week 

Another blast of cold air arrives mid-week with temperatures barely above freezing Wednesday.  Expect an extra frigid night Wednesday night into Thursday morning.   

Next System 

A stronger system is expected Friday and into the weekend with widespread light snow showers and a little accumulation possible in the Tri-Cities.  Overall, accumulation will be minimal for low elevations, with at most a few inches in the mountains Friday through Saturday morning.   

 DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss