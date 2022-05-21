Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. High near 85. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 am, then showers likely between 10 am and 11 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. North wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 59. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 80.