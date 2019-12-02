Storm Team 11: Snow and Cold with a Significant Impact in the Mountains

STORM TEAM 11

Winter Weather Today

Snow showers will be developing and moving through this morning with the potential for light accumulations of around a dusting up to 1 inch in the immediate Tri-Cities area.

Above freezing temperatures will limit the winter weather impacts in the Tri-Cities, while colder 20’s in the mountains means significantly more snow up to 3 to 6 inches over 2500 ft, and up to 8 inches for elevations over 4,000 ft. Track snow showers with our interactive radar

More importantly, road conditions will likely be just wet in the Tri-Cities, while roadways through the foot hills and Blue Ridge mountains will be slick and snow covered. A persistent upslope wind will keep mountain accumulations in the play through the day and into the night.

Looking Ahead

Morning flurries and light snow showers will persist in the mountains, with a mostly cloudy and cold Day Tuesday. Sunshine is back Wednesday with highs in the 40’s.

