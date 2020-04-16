Storm Team Forecast: Frost Advisory tonight with low temperatures near 32 degrees

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies with a low near 32 degrees. A Frost Advisory is in effect. Make sure you cover your tender plants and blooms.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with breezy and mild conditions. The high will be near 68 to 70 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are in the forecast for Friday night with a low near 47 degrees. The rain chance is 60%.

Saturday will give way to morning clouds and rain followed by afternoon sunshine. The high will be 63.

Scattered showers are likely Sunday with a high near 65 degrees.

Have a great night!