Storm Team 11:Warm with a slight chance of afternoon storms

Storm Team 11

Sunday, August 4, 2019

Happy Sunday!

Only a few showers and storms are expected today with a 20% chance of rain. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the low to mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

To start your work week and first day back to school for some students, expect a high near 87 degrees and partly cloudy skies. There is a 20% chance of an afternoon storm. Lows will dip into mid 60s Monday night.

Average temperatures remain with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s along with afternoon rain chances. Rain chances will slightly increase mid week with our next weather maker moving in.

Have a great day!