Storm Team 11: Warm and sunny weather holds out

Continued Sunny and Warm

The same weather pattern remains in full force today, with sunny and warm conditions and high temperatures near 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the higher elevations.

Warm Week Ahead

Our warm week will likely extend into Friday, with sunshine and near 80. A few subtle changes are expected Friday afternoon, with just a few stray showers possible. Otherwise, warm conditions continue.

Rain Threat Returns This Weekend

An approaching cold front will increase our rain threat somewhat through the weekend, with a few scattered showers Saturday and Sunday.

Fall Color Change Update

Peak color is expected for elevations around 2k to 4k feet this week, while color continues to pop for lower elevations. Peak color in Tri-Cities is around 1 week away.