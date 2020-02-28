Storm Team 11: Winter Weather Returns

STORM TEAM 11

Winter Weather Friday

Another disturbance moves in with moisture moving in mainly after the morning commute. Given the existing cold temperatures, precipitation will start out as light snow with rain mixing in later today as temperatures warm above freezing.

Daytime accumulations look to be around a half inch in Tri-Cities, 1 to 2 inches for mountains.

Nighttime accumulations: an additional inch for Tri-Cities, 1 to 4 inches for the mountains.

Weekend Weather

Snow showers linger Saturday morning, while conditions clear Saturday afternoon along with a bright and beautiful Sunday. Temperatures warm-up nicely with 50’s by Sunday.

